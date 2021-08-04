Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $718.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.