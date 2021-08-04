Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 8,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,004 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $16.63.

The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

