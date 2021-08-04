Richard G. Rawson Sells 15,011 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00.

NSP stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.33. 131,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Insperity by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insperity by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

