Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

RIGL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.91 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

