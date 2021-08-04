RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $470.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.52.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $11.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.85. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

