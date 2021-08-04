RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $269.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 965.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

