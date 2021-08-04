RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $269.90, but opened at $280.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $269.42, with a volume of 24,691 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.52.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.85.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

