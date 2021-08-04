RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $269.90, but opened at $280.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $269.42, with a volume of 24,691 shares changing hands.
The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.
RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.85.
About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
