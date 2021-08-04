Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,207.69 ($81.10).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,279 ($82.04) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,036.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

