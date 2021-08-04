Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 143,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

