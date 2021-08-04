RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Up 6% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

