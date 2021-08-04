Ripio Credit Network Reaches One Day Volume of $159,172.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $159,172.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

