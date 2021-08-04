Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

