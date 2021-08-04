RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.01. RLX Technology shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 238,121 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

