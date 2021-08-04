Rob Andrew Sells 10,000 Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

NWF stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208.50 ($2.72). The company had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.57. NWF Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £102.17 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.86%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.