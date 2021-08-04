Robert Clifton Yates Sells 140,042 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Clifton Yates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 657,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,595,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

