Robert H. Niehaus Sells 29,311 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,401. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

