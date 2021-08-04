Robert W. Baird Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $407.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.90. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $409.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

