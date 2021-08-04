Robert W. Baird Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $65.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

MIME opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

