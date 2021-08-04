Robert W. Baird Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

