Robert W. Baird Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $360.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.27.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.25. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $394.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.