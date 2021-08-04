Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 698 ($9.12). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 657 ($8.58), with a volume of 22,904 shares traded.

RWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 706.33. The firm has a market cap of £501.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

