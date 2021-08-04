Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Alan Bannatyne Sells 190,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total transaction of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 658.40 ($8.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.75 million and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.33. Robert Walters plc has a 1-year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

RWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

