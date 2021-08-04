Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.48 ($0.14). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 10.09 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,014,350 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RKH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £45.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.59.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

