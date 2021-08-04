Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 9,067 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

