Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00.
NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 5,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
