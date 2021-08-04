Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 5,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

