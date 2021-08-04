Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 111,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 355,801 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

