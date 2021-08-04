Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $248,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

