ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00441950 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

