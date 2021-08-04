Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Root has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

