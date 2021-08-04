Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 11th (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RCLFU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCLFU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $4,960,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.