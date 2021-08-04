Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,959.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,073,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,093,000 after buying an additional 7,809,422 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

