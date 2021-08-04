Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,680,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

