Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $58,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

