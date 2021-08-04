Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 375 ($4.90).

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 324 ($4.23). 2,873,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,778. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 347.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

