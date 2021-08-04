Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Raised to GBX 350

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 375 ($4.90).

LON:ROR traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 324 ($4.23). 2,873,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,778. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

