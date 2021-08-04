Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.