Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 21,764 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

