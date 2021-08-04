Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 22,004 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of World Fuel Services worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 204,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,628 shares of company stock worth $1,215,347 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

