Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 28,480 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Shares of GRX stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.