Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 92,605 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

