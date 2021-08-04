Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.88 ($6.92).

CBK stock opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.05. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

