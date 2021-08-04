Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.92% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.