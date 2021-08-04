Royal Bank of Canada Buys 23,638 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.78% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $61.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.28.

