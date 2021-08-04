Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,748 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74.

