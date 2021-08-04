Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,627 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Jack in the Box worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

