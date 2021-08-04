Royal Bank of Canada Buys 827 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

