Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,893 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

