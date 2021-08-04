Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

