Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Marten Transport worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 63.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 32.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MRTN stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

