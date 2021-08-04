Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $576,140.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,064 shares of company stock worth $5,415,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.